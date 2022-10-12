Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim relieved following injury return

Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim is relieved to be back in action after missing nearly two months due to a thigh injury.

Ntim was injured on August 20, the same day he made his debut goal for Caen, a club he joined during the summer transfer window.

After missing six games, the right-back returned to action last weekend as a late substitute in Caen's 1-0 win over Chamois Niort.

"I didn't expect that but it's football. Sometimes there are surprises. The most important thing is to put your head higher, to work and to move forward. We know that with football, things go very quickly at the bottom and very quickly at the top. I put myself in the work and I am in a very good team. I know that I will have my chance and be able to prove things," Ntim said.

"Six weeks without playing was a long time, but I worked well with the team and the physios. We worked hard to get me back in good shape. Today I forgot all that. I forgot the injury. I put my head forward and we will see what will happen […] It is not easy to change a winning team. I'm in the team, that's the most important thing. I wish happiness to everyone.

"As soon as I have my chance, I will work for the team. I don't put pressure on myself. I am ready physically, and mentally and when the coach calls me, I will be in the team and I will do my job."