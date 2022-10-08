Ghanaian defender Emmanuel Ntim set to make injury comeback for Caen against Niort

Former Ghana youth international, Emmanuel Ntim, is expected to make a return to action for Caen against Niort in Ligue 2 on Saturday.

The 26-year-old has been passed fit after recovering from an injury that kept him out since August. The right-back suffered the injury in the 4-1 victory over Guingamp. A game he netted his debut goal in.

His return is huge boost for manager Stephan Moulin as he hopes to turnaround Caen's campaign.

“It feels good to find a seat, we will fight with weapons that seem a little stronger to me," said the returning Ntim.

"It is also necessary that the boys on whom we count are at their level, and some have not been at their level for some time, I told them this week. We will face a team that knows this level well, which is twentieth but does not look like a twentieth, with a coach who knows this stage well," he added.