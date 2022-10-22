Ghanaian defender Fard Ibrahim tips Messi for top award at the World Cup

Former Ghana U20 left-back, Fard Ibrahim, believes Lionel Messi will win the top scorer award at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

Ibrahim, who has tipped Neymar and Antony to shine alongside the Argentine at the global showpiece revealed his admiration for the PSG star.

"I also like Messi - I will assume that he will be the top scorer. Not only Leo's game impresses, but also his behavior outside the field. I treat him with great respect," he told Batera.

"And another great player is the Brazilian Antony. No wonder Manchester United recently paid Ajax a lot of money for him," he added.

"I will root for the Brazilians, because they include Neymar. You could say he's my favorite player. I really like the way he handles the ball."

Ibrahim now plies his trade in Belarus, where he plays for FC Isloch. He joined the Belarusian outfit in March on a three-year deal and has since been a key figure at the club.