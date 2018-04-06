Former New York Red Bulls defender Gideon Baah joins Kazakh side FC Kairat Almaty

Ghanaian defender Gideon Baah has completed a move to Kazakh top flight side FC Kairat Almaty.

The 26-year-old completed the switch on Thursday evening after penning a four-month deal with an option to renew for another year.

The enterprising left-back joins the side as a free agent after he was released by Major League Soccer side New York Red Bulls last year.

“I think its a very good opportunity for me as a person and as a player.” Baah told the club’s official TV Channel

“I hope to make the most out of it especially in a big club like FC Kairat and hopefully they will get the best out of me as I give them everything I have”.

“FC Kairat is one of the best teams in the world with very good facilities and its a stepping stone in my career, and hope to use this opportunity wisely because to develop as a player you need some opportunities like these.”

FC Kairat occupy 3rd on the Kazakh league log with 7 points after three games.

