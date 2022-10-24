Ghanaian defender Ibrahim Imoro scores stunning freekick to propel Al Hilal away triumph

Former Asante Kotoko defender Ibrahim Imoro scored his very first goal in the Sudanese Premier League for giants Al Hilal Omdurman on Monday.

The defending champions rallied from a goal down to claim a 2-1 victory against Alfalah Atbra at the end of the match.

Alfalah opened the scoring of the match just four minutes into the second period following a swift counter attacking football.

Imoro put Al Hilal on level pegging in the 59th minute after scoring a trademark stunning freekick from the edge of the box.

Congolese forward Glody Lilepo Makabi converted a penalty kick moments later to put Al Hilal in front for the first time in the game.

The Omdurman club scored again through Walid Altorah but was ruled out for offside five minutes from the final whistle.

The highly-rated left-back who joined Al Hilal from Kotoko for a fee around US$150,000 has been immense for the club with his splendid performances.

He played a significant role when the Sudanese champions booked their place in the CAF Champions League group stages.