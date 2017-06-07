Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkoh suffers racist abuse in Italy

Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkoh suffered racist abuse after a picture of himself and Veneto governor Luca Zaia emerged on social media.

Zaia, who is the President of Veneto, posted a picture with the Ghanaian on facebook which triggered the racist comments.

Donkoh, who is on the books of Italian giants Inter Milan told Rai Radio 1, that he was unfazed by the racist abuse from the Italians.

"I am used to that type of feedback. In the field of football, there are racial slurs," he said

"Luckily for me, I am used to it. I am sorry for the insults on Zaia. He is the president and we love him and so do not insult him, if anything.

"We met in Saint Lucia del Piave and I asked me to take a picture with him."

The latest racist abuse followed the widespread condemnation after Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari sufffered a similar fate while in action for relegated Serie A side Pescara.

By Patrick Akoto

