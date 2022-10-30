Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor scores in Sakaryaspor 2-1 defeat against Altay

Ghanaian defender Isaac Donkor’s goal was not enough to save Sakaryaspor from defeat against Altay in the Turkish Lig 1 on Saturday.

Altay secured the win away in this round 11 fixture played at the Sakarya Ataturk Stadi.

The away side opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Portuguese forward Marco Paixao.

Altay scored a second which was disallowed by the VAR for offside in the 44th minute.

Marco Paixao added a second late in injury time of the first half as Altay took a two-goal lead into the break.

After recess, Sakaryaspor reduced the deficit in the 47th minute through Isaac Donkor, with an assist from Michael Nalepa

Sakaryaspor created a lot of chances but was unable to get the equalizer as Altay snatched all three points away.

Isaac Donkor registered his third goal of the season in 11 appearances in the ongoing campaign.