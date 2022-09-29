Ghanaian defender Isak Hien hopes to do better after poor start to Sweden national team career 

Ghanaian defender Isak Hien says he can do better after admitting to having a horrible start to his national team debut for Sweden.

The Hellas Verona defender made Sweden's squad for the UEFA Nations League game against Serbia and Slovenia.

Hien made his debut for Sweden in their 4-1 defeat to Serbia.

The 23-year-old was retained for the game against Slovenia.

Hien admitted to a below-per performance in his first game for the European country.

"I didn't play a good match, I wasn't particularly good against Serbia either, so it's sad," he said to Sportbladet.

"There are many factors, nerves are certainly one of them. It's hard to say more when you haven't seen the match. I just can't level up."

Hien hopes to bounce back with a strong performance in the upcoming games.

"As a centre-back, you need to gather experience, especially from matches like this against good opposition. Then it's hard to say, I don't have a good idea of ​​what people's expectations are. But it's not strange if people have high expectations, I did well in Djurgården and have done well in Verona.

"Not much has reached me. I've tried to stay away from social media and platforms where just about anyone can reach me. The reactions are from friends and family and that image has agreed with my own: that I can do better", Hien stated on reactions from the public on his national team debut.

Isak Hien who was born in Stockholm moved to Serie A in the summer transfer window and has quickly become an integral member of the Verona set up with five appearances already.