Ghanaian defender Ishaku Konda happy after joining Czech side FK Jablonec

Ghanaian defender Ishaku Konda said he is happy after signing a two-year contract with Czech side FK Jablonec.

He has joined them from Ghanaian side Asokwa Deportivo after previous stints in Europe with Czech side SK Dynamo České Budějovice and FC Juniors OÖ in Austria.

"I'm very happy that I could join a club like Jablonec. It's an amazing club and a wonderful city. I can't wait for the matches in the green and white jersey," said the defender himself, just after the signing act, whose words were offered by the website fkjablonec.cz.

"My first days at the new club were pleasant, I had a nice welcome. I know the coaches and I'm really happy that I can work with them again," added the defensive specialist with 20 on his back.

"Coach David Horejš has been more than a father to me since the first days we worked together. We are well-connected and sometimes we communicate in German. He really helped me improve a lot and I chose to work with him again because I believe he can make me I would like to thank him and the implementation team for their trust," Konda concluded.