Ghanaian defender Ishaku Konda has joined Czech side FK Jablonec on a two-year deal from Asokwa Deportivo.

The transfer was delayed due to visa issues, but it has been resolved, and Konda is now a Jablonec player.

The former Ghana U20 captain signed the contract after a successful medical.

He could make his debut against Vyskov in the Czech Cup on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old previously played for Czech side SK Dynamo České Budějovice and FC Juniors OÖ in Austria.