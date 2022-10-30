Ghanaian defender Jacob Akrong scores in Mosta FC 2-1 win against Birkirkara

Ghanaian defender Jacob Nii Martey Akrong scored the match-winner for Mosta FC against Birkirlara which ended 2-1 in the Malta top-flight league.

Former Liberty Professional midfielder Simon Zibo had put Birkirkara in the lead in the sixth minute.

Mosta equalized through Zachary Brincat in the 32nd minute before Jacob Akrong scored the winning goal three minutes later.

Mosta held onto the lead to win all three points away from home in this week nine fixture of the Malta Premier League.

Geoffrey Acheampong was in action for Mosta FC and was substituted in the 76th minute.

The win sees Mosta move up to the sixth position with 14 points while Birkirkara remain third on the league table with 17 points.