Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah enjoying life at FC Nurnberg

Ghanaian defender Jan Gyamerah has spoken extensively about his time with FC Nurnberg and the club's recent results, which have seen them go unbeaten in their last three games and lift them out of the 2.Bundesliga relegation zone.

"It's always a nice feeling to play. That's why I was very happy to be able to help the team on the pitch. The missions were also successful with the entry into the cup round of 16. We would have preferred to win against Hannover, but I can still look back on a positive week without conceding a goal. That gives us a good feeling,” the 27-year-old summed up the past week.

Under Markus Weinzierl, FCN likes to play with a back three. However, this is not an unfamiliar task for the summer signing: "I've often played that in Bochum and at HSV. I'm familiar with the system and I know what my tasks are.” So the tasks are clear and Gyamerah also feels comfortable with his teammates: “Of course, I'm a bit more defensive in the back three and always have an eye on the remaining defence or protection. Playing alongside Schindler and Lawrence also feels good. We talk to each other a lot on the pitch.”

As a young man, he was able to gain experience in various positions, which is now paying off: "I'm very flexible. I can play both left and right, regardless of whether it's in a back three or four. But the main thing is that you stand on the pitch. At the end of the day, I don't care what position I'm in."

There wasn't much to celebrate for the opposing teams in the past week. And according to Gyamerah, that has one reason above all: the unity of the team. "Of course, we're pleased that we didn't concede a goal three times in a row. Whether it is due to the system change, I cannot say. How we defend the goal with eleven men and work back together is the key to success at the moment.”

The Weinzierl team also wants to use this key to crack the Betze and is looking forward to Saturday with great anticipation: “Playing on the Betze is awesome. I heard quite a lot of club fans will support us too. We're looking forward to the game because many of us know how good the atmosphere will be there. The stadium gets crowded and noisy. We’re up for that!”