Ghanaian defender Jecob Akrong signs for Italian second division side Palamos

Former Granada CF player Jacob Akrong has signed for Palamós Club de Fútbol, ​​a team belonging to Group V of the Third Division.

Akrong, 24, is a central defender who belonged to Granada CF until the year 2014 and during his time as a rojiblanco player he played as a defender in Cadiz, San Roque de Lepe and Deportivo Guadalajara.

He subsequently played for Almería B and Badalona, ​​which was his last club, with which last season he played 29 official matches in Group III of Segunda División B.

