Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong scores brace as Xabi Alonso wins first Bayer Leverkusen game

Dutch-born Ghanaian fullback Jeremie Frimpong scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Schalke 4-0 in Xabi Alonso's first match in charge of the Bundesliga club.

Alonso took over for Gerardo Seoane earlier this week, and the former Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich midfielder has immediately lifted his new club out of the relegation zone.

Moussa Diaby scored the first goal of the Alonso era midway through the first half, and Jeremie Frimpong added the second shortly before halftime.

Frimpong grabbed his second in the second half, and Paulinho added a fourth in extra time.

It is Leverkusen's second win of the season and their biggest in the Bundesliga since January 2022, when they defeated Augsburg 5-1.

Frimpong, 21, has scored four goals in nine games this season, thriving in his role as a wing-back.