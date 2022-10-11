GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 11 October 2022
Ghanaian defender Jordan Ayimbila earns first start for US club San Antonio FC

Ghanaian defender Jordan Ayimbila started his first game of the season for San Antonio FC over the weekend.

The left-back made his debut in San Antonio's 2-1 win over Legion FC in the USL Championship.

Ayimbila, on loan from Ghana's top-flight side Accra Lions, played 45 minutes.

He played well, making a strong case to start in future games.

The 21-year-old joined the club in March and has scored one goal despite being limited to a substitute role.

This season, Ayimbila has only played 290 minutes.

 

