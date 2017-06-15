Ghanaian defender Joseph Adjei released by SA side Cape Town City

South African top-flight side Cape Town City have released the Ghanaian defender Joseph Adjei after just one season at the club.

The 21-year-old was released on Thursday after failing to hold down a regular starting place at the club.

New coach Benni McCarthy has decided that the Ghanaian will not fit in his plans for the upcoming season which led to the decision to axe Adjei.

The decision to release the defender leaves City with one slot available for a foreign import for the coming Absa Premiership season.

The former Ghana under-20 international started only four games for the club in their maiden season in the top-flight of South African football.

He also came on three times as a substitute in the Absa Premiership.

City earlier this month signed Mozambican international Jeitoso to join compatriot Edmilson as well as Roland Putsche and the Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva on their list of foreigners for the 2017-18 campaign.

The club can still sign one more foreigner as they look forward to their second season in charge.

Adjei joined City from Wa All Stars in this native country.

