Ghanaian defender Joseph Adjei to work under Benni McCarthy at Cape Town City
Ghanaian defender Joseph Adjei will work under South African legend Benni McCarthy at Cape Town City.
The Bafana Bafana all-time top scorer has been appointed as the new head coach on a three-year contract.
McCarthy replaces another former South Africa international, Eric Tinkler, who left the Cape Town club to join SuperSport United earlier this month.
The appointment of the 39-year-old could help to revive the career of the Ghanaian after making just six appearances for the side last season.