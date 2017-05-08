Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo delighted with progress at Swedish side Hammarby

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo is happy with his progress at at Swedish side Hammarby.

Aidoo, 21, joined the Allsvenskan side permanently in 2015 from Ghanaian side Inter Allies.

The West African has made a combined 21 appearances for Hammarby and says he's delighted with his progress.

"I'm pretty lazy in the gym, which you might not believe, Aidoo says with a laugh.

"But I'm very happy with how things are in Hammarby now. We have developed defensive and for my part I am not nervous anymore. It's because I've got more experience, experience, and I feel confident in how we play.

"Moreover, I feel that I have developed tactically and position game."

