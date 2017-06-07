Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo remains coy on Hammarby future

Hammarby Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo does not wants to be drawn into speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

The 21-year-old has emerged on the radar of Turkish outfit Trabzonspor following a remarkable showing in the Swedish Allsvenskan.

But the former Inter Allies defender is refusing to give much away amid the reported interest from several clubs.

"I do not know. I probably can not give you an answer to that question right now. I have a contract with Hammarby and I thank the fans," he told Sports Express

"It depends on what the clubs are looking at and what they see on the field.

"Hammarby believe me, I know. I'm happy to play here and continue here. I have read about the interests from various clubs. But personally, I know nothing about it."

The Ghanaian centre-back has blossomed significantly and made great strides under new coach Jakob Jakob Michelsen.

By Patrick Akoto

