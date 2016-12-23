Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo strengthens Hammarby brand in Ghana after donating to former club Inter Allies

Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo is back in his native country on holiday to improve the brand of Swedish side Hammarby .

The 21-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough season in the European country after joining from Ghanaian side Inter Allies.

The former Ghana Under-20 star supplied shoes, shirt, goalkeepers' gloves among other things to his former teammates in a bid to strengthen the brand of Hammarby in the West African nation.

-"It is true that he is in Ghana for holidays and training, it is active recreation for all first-team players to the time we reconvene January 9th. He ended up with Hammarby supplies now before he went down, to donate to his former club, and to others, Hammarby's chief scout Michael Hjelmberg is quoted by FotbollDirekt.se

"We have a lot of old equipment that is not used anymore: old game jersey, shoes, workout clothes and goalkeeper gloves and more.

"It is better that it ends up there and put to use, than it lying around in a container at Årsta. So we pack up a kit and take with us every time we go down there. I was there recently.

Hjelmberg says that the initiative has been received with joy in Ghana and Hammarby's name has become known in the country.

"It's very appreciated. We do a good deed while building our brand stronger down there. I will not answer for how other clubs work with that piece, but for us it is natural to do so here.

"When we got such a good relationship down there, we want to continue to build relationships and with Aidoos and former club Inter Allies but also with other clubs and people we have had good relations."

Comments