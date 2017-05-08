Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo wants to play for German giants Bayern Munich in future

Highly-rated Ghanaian defender Joseph Aidoo says he would love to play for "important club' Bayern Munich in the future.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Swedish side Hammarby, wants to follow in the footsteps of legendary Samuel Osei Kuffuor.

Kuffuor enjoyed an incredible career with the Bavarians where he won several titles including the UEFA Champions League and the Super Cup.

And young centre-back Joseph Aidoo, who idolises the Ghana legend, has revealed he dreams of playing for Bayern Munich.

"It's all about playing time. You need to get playing time and the confidence of the coach to continue to develop," he said

"Then you go to a minor league where it is easier to get playing time. But you end up on the bench where it becomes more difficult to get something good for it.

"Yes, the dream is to play in Bayern Munich one day. Just as Samuel Kuffour."

