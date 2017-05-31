Ghanaian defender Joseph Baffo backed to excel at German side Eintracht Braunschweig

Former Malmö FF sporting chief Hassenborg has backed Ghanaian defender Joseph Baffo to succeed at German side Eintracht Braunschweig.

The 24-year-old has been key for the German Bundesliga II outfit this season.

He has been influential for Braunschweig who will take on Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga promotion play-off against Wolfsburg.

And former Braunschweig star Hassenborg, who scouted the Ghanaian in Sweden has been back him to excel.

"I know Christoffer and Joseph from Sweden. They are young players who have taken a great development and will certainly continue their journey at Eintracht."

Baffo has featured 34 times since joining from Swedish sie Halmstads BK in 2015.

By Patrick Akoto

