Ghanaian defender Josh Yaro makes injury return Philadelphia Union defeat to NYC FC

Ghanaian defender Jos Yaro made an injury return for Philadelphia Union in their 2-1 defeat at New York City over the weekend.

The Ghanaian climbed off the bench to replace injured Warren Creavalle.

The promising defender has been sidelined for the past four months after he suffered a shoulder injury back in February.

But he returned to the pitch for the first time this year as Union lost against New York City.

"It was a proud moment for me," Yaro said. "I'd been working hard throughout my rehab and get back with the team. My 2017 debut was really nice," he told the club's official website

"I needed those minutes," Yaro said. "It gave me the assurance that I'm ready to go when I need to with the first team."

The Ghanaian is left relieved after returning to the pitch following a long injury-layoff.

"It's tough mentally," Yaro said. "You come out and see the guys playing, and that's where you want to be, you want to play. But I knew what I needed to do to get back on the field, and with the help of the trainers and doctors and everyone around me, I was able to make the recovery."

Yaro is focused on the rest of the season and making his mark on the team as they compete for a playoff spot and more.

"Looking forward to having a good season and helping the team get back into top form," Yaro said. "It feels good to be back. It's been a long road for me. I'm finally excited I can contribute something to the team."

By Patrick Akoto

