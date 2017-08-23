Ghanaian defender Kadiri Mohammed wins plaudits from Austria Vienna coach

Head coach of Austria Veinna Thorsten Fink has heaped praises on Ghanaian defender Kadiri Mohammed after excelling in the side's 3-1 win at Mattersburg over the weekend.

Kadiri, 21, has repaid the faith shown in him by coach Fink after losing his position to former German international Heiko Westermann in the early part of the campaign.

The towering guardsman has completed 90 minutes in the team's last two wins against Croatian side Osijek and SV Mattersburg as a central defender.

But the German trainer is looking at the possibility of using the Ghanaian as a makeshift right back in their subsequent matches after struggling a bit in their away victory over Mattersburg in the Austrian top flight League.

"Kadiri had problems in the first leg against Osijek, so today we put him in the right side of the internal defense, which worked better. He is two-legged, so that's what suits him," Fink said.

The former AshantiGold defender is expected to keep his place in the team when they host Osijek in the 2nd leg of the qualifiers at the NV Arena on Thursday.

