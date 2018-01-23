Ghanaian defender Kadri Mohammed hits debut goal for Austria Vienna in friendly defeat to Dinamo Bucuresti

Ghanaian defender Kadri Mohammed scored his maiden goal for Austria Vienna as they suffered a 3-2 loss to Dinamo Bucuresti in a friendly encounter on Monday.

Kadri, who joined the Violets from Ghana Premier League outfit AshantiGold during the 2016/17 season, has failed to hit the back of the net after well over twenty five games for the side.

But the 21-year-old netted his first goal for the club during their 3-2 defeat to Romanian side Dinamo Bucuresti in a club friendly match.

The towering guardsman levelled the score for the Austria-based giants in the 48th minute after Ionut Nedelcearu has opened the score for Bucuresti.

Abdullahi Ibrahim Alhassan restored the lead for Coach Thorsten Fink's side before two quick goals from Adams Nemec ended the match in a 3-2 win in favour of Dinamo Bucuresti. Kadri has made over 25 appearances for Austria Wien.

