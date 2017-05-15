Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu secures UEFA Champions League berth with Swiss side Young Boys

Ghanaian defender Kasim Nuhu was involved for Swiss side Young Boys as they thrashed Luzern 4-0 to secure a UEFA Champions League spot.

The African featured prominently for the Swiss Super League outfit to confirm a place in Europe's elite inter-club competition next season.

Young Boys will play in the third qualifying round of the competition.

Nuhu, who joined the side from Spanish outfit Real Mallorca has totaled 15 League appearances this season.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)