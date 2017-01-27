Ghanaian defender Kassim Adam completes four - year deal with Swiss side Young Boys

Ghanaian defender Kassim Adams has finally pen a four year deal with Swiss side Young Boys following an impressive four months loan spell with them.

The former Medeama SC center back joined Young Boys for a two year loan spell from Spanish Segunda side Real Mallorca but an impressive performance displayed compelled the Swiss giants to sign him on a permanent four year deal.

The talented Ghanaian defender who also plays as a central midfielder was on the transfer radar of many clubs but opted to stay at Young Boys.

"There were a lot of clubs interested in me this January but I choose Young Boys because I have been here with the management and the coach as well that is what keep me here," Kassim told Ghanasoccernet.com

The new deal will see the potential Black Stars material stay with the Swiss side until 2021.

The hardworking former Ghana U20 star will be expected to aid Young Boys to reclaim the Swiss league and also cement their place in Europe club competition.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

