Ghanaian defender Kassim Adams hopes to earn Black Stars call up with Young Boys move

Ghanaian international defender Kassim Adams who recently penned a four - year deal with Swiss giants Young Boys says he hopes to earn a call up into Ghana's senior national team with his new move.

Kassim, 22, cemented a permanent move to the 2016 Europa League campaigners after spending just four months out of an initial two - year loan deal from Real Mallorca in Spain.

To him, having a permanent deal at Young Boys where he is sure of consistently playing European top flight football will help him make it into the Black Stars soon.

"I have always looked for the opportunity to play in a top league and Allah has brought me to Young Boys. I aim at using the platform to tell my own story and if Ghana comes calling, I'll be honoured," he told Ghanasoccernet.com

"It will awlays be a great pleasure to play for my motherland. If I am handed a call up by the head coach, I won't hesitate to respond, " he added.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

