Ghanaian defender Kassim Nuhu rescues a point for Young Boys in 2-2 stalemate at St. Gallen

In-form Ghanaian defender Kassim Nuhu hit a late stunner for Young Boys to secure a point in their 2-2 stalemate with St. Gallen in the Swiss Super League.

The goal, Kassim’s second of the season, came at a time all hope was lost for the visitors who were packing back to the Stade de Suisse.

With just a minute added on after regulation time, the Ghanaian defender hit a thunderous shot to level the scores after Bertone failed to head home a corner kick Fassnacht.

Cameroonian international Nsame had put Young Boys in the lead but Marco Aratore’s brace shot the home side in the lead before Kassim’s last minute equalizer.

The Ghanaian defender has hit magnificent form, guiding Young Boys to the top of the Swiss Super League table as well as the group stage of the 2017/18 Europa League.

This goal is Kassim’s second in three weeks after opening his scoring account at home against FC Breitenrain in a Swiss Cup game.

The goal from the Ghanaian ensured Young Boys are still unbeaten in the Super League this season.

