Ghanaian defender Kofi Opare welcomes Wayne Rooney to DC United

Ghanaian defender Kofi Opare has welcomed new teammate Wayne Rooney to DC United ahead of the legendary English forward's MLS debut.

The defender caught up with the former Manchester United forward who joined the club last week after leaving boyhood team Everton at the end of last season.

Rooney, England and Manchester United's all time leading scorer signed a three-and-a-half year contract and will occupy a Designated Player spot on the club’s roster. When the international transfer window opens on July 10, he will officially be added to the roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate.

Ghana's Kofi Opare, who was overly excited on being a teammate with one of the greats in football history tweeted," Welcome @ waynerooney to @ dcunited @ mls. Looking forward to playing with you. @ Washington, District of Columbia."

The 27 year old Ghanaian won DC United's defensive Most Valuable player last season after some brilliant displays with the Washington club.

DC United are 11 on the Eastern Conference table and will hope the addition of Rooney will spark life to their 2018 campaign.

?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 30, 2018

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin