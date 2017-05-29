Ghanaian defender Lawrence Lartey set to leave South Africa side Ajax Cape Town
Ghanaian defender Lawrence Lartey is set to leave Ajax Cape Town as his contract nears expiration.
The 24-year-old joined the South African side on a two-year deal in 2015.
Ajax coach Stanley Menzo has confirmed a number of players whose contracts are up will leave.
“The players who are at the end of their contracts are Abel [Mabaso], Nathan [Paulse], Cheeseboy [Lebohang Mokoena], [Aubrey] Funga and Lawrence Lartey,” Menzo said. “Those players are at the end of their contracts.”
Lartey helped his former side Ashanti Gold win league honours in the 2014/15 season and was selected for the Ghana Premier League Team of the Season.