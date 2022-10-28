Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu available for Malaga debut this weekend

Málaga CF sporting director Manolo Gaspar has confirmed the availability of Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu for this weekend's match against SD Eibar.

Gaspar made confirmation when he appeared at the press conference to introduce the former Black Stars defender.

Agbenyenu completed his move to Malaga last week on a free transfer after impressing during a two-week trial after leaving Greek side Aris Thessaloniki.

"Thank him for the desire he has had to come. We had a natural procedure, because of how he was physically, before making a decision. He has convinced us all and that is why he has been here," Gaspar said.

After being asked whether the Ghanaian player would be able to play for Malaga on Sunday, Gaspar said;

"It has been one of the most complicated cases so far. Because of the Greek federation, foreigners, our own federation and LaLiga... But for the next game it could be. There is harmony and there should be no problem."

Agbenyenu on his opportunity to sign for Málaga:

"I had the opportunity to come to a club as big and with as much history as Málaga, which is one of the biggest teams in Spain, it was a great opportunity for me. When I found out why first time they were interested in me I wanted to come."

Malaga will take on Eibar on Sunday in the Spanish Segunda Division at the La Rosaleda Stadium and the left-back is set to make his debut.