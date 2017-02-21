Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu on target for 1860 Munich in win over FC Nürnberg in German second-tier

Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu was on target for TSV 1860 Munich in their 2-0 win over FC Nürnberg in the German Bundesliga II on Monday night.

Lumor scored the second goal in the 39th minute after Abdoulaye Ba had given the home side a 16th minute lead at the Allianz Arena.

The Ghanaian youngster impressed as he played full throttle for the side which has gained seven points off the relegation trap net.

He is currently on loan from Portuguese side Portimonense until the end of the season.

