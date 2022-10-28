Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu targets LaLiga promotion with Malaga

Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu has set his sights on LaLiga promotion with Malaga after being unveiled by the club.

Agbenyenu has signed a one-year contract after impressing during a 10-day trial, and he is set to make his debut this weekend against Eibar after being registered.

Malaga are second from bottom with just nine points after 12 games in this season's Segunda Division.

"Malaga did not start well, but it does not deserve to be in this position. With hard work we will try to get the team to where it deserves to be", said the Ghanaian, who feels welcomed from the first day he came on trial.

"The weather, the people, it's a great group. I'm very happy with how everything is going. Malaga is one of the most historic clubs in Spain. When I had the opportunity to come, I thought it was a great opportunity for me".

" We are going to try to take the team to the Play-Off and where it deserves to be, which is in the First Division.”