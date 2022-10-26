Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu’s Malaga debut delays, reason revealed

Ghanaian defender Lumor Agbenyenu was unable to play his first match for Malaga on Monday as planned due to a bureaucratic issue.

Agbenyenu travelled to Oviedo with Malaga but had to watch the game from the stands as his team lost 1-0.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation did not receive the necessary documentation on time, so Agbenyenu could not play.

Agbenyenu was signed earlier this year on a one-year deal following a 10-day successful trial.

Agbenyenu accumulates a long career with 26 years, going through the Portuguese outfit Portimonense, German club 1860 München, Turkish side Göztepe and Sporting Lisbon until reaching the Spanish league in the 2019-20 campaign playing for RCD Mallorca.

His first experience in Spain saw him make 23 appearances in LaLiga scoring a goal, in addition to a cup match with an assist.

The defender's last club was Greek side Aris Thessaloniki, being released at the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

At the national team level, the new Blue and White left-back played with Ghana in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations held in Egypt.

He has 13 caps for the Black Stars since his debut on June 11, 2017, against Ethiopia in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.