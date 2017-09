Ghanaian defender Masahudu Alhassan has failed to secure a move to Italian side Carpi, according to multiple reports.

The 24-year-old has been trying out with the Serie B side for the past 12 days..

But the former Ghana defender failed to impress and has been told to look elsewhere.

Masahudu left Perugia last months after three years at the club.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)