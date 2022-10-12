Ghanaian defender Michael Akoto reacts to his own goal in Germany

Ghanaian defender Michael Akoto was disappointed after scoring an own goal in Dynamo Dresden's match against VfL Osnabrück, but he refused to be swayed by the misfortune.

In his team's 3-2 win in the German third division, Akoto inadvertently put the ball in Dresden's net.

The 25-year-old, however, made up for the mistake by providing an assist as Dresden claimed three points at the Glücksgas Stadium.

"A very bitter thing," said the defender afterwards. "An unfortunate situation."

"The important thing was the reaction we showed," explains the native of Ghana. "In the end, the three goals and the way we played football speak for us."

"In fact, I've already scored an own goal at Wehen Wiesbaden," he reveals. "Even with my head, even after a long ball that I wanted to head to the goalkeeper. Same scenario now. I hope it won't happen again. Next time I'll head the ball wide."

Akoto joined Dresden on a free transfer in July 2021 and is an important player for the team.

He has made nine appearances this season, recording three goal contributions.

The four games he has missed this season were due to injuries.