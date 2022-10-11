GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 11 October 2022
Ghanaian defender Michael Akoto scores own goal but Dynamo Dresden win in Germany

Ghanaian defender Michael Akoto scored an own goal, but it had no negative impact as Dynamo Dresden defeated VfL Osnabrück.

In his team's 3-2 win in the German third division, Akoto inadvertently put the ball in Dresden's net.

The 25-year-old, however, made up for the mistake by providing an assist as Dresden claimed three points at the Glücksgas Stadium.

Akoto joined Dresden on a free transfer in July 2021 and is an important player for the team.

He has made nine appearances this season, recording three goal contributions.

The four games he has missed this season were due to injuries.

 

