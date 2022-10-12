Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer named MOTM after goal for SV Darmstadt 98

SV Darmstadt 98 fans chose defender Patric Pfeiffer as their man of the match in their win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The central defender of SV Darmstadt 98 received 212 of the 338 votes cast in the Lilienblog poll for his performance in the 1-0 win.

This equates to a 63% share. This is Pfeiffer's second award of the season.

Pfeiffer scored the only goal in Bundesliga 2 last Saturday, netting in the 73rd minute with a powerful header.

Pfeiffer is yet to make his international debut for Ghana since switching allegiance few months back.

The 23-year-old has found the back of the net twice this season after making 9 appearances in the German second tier.