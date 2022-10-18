Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer voted Player of the Week at Darmstadt

Ghanaian defender Patric Pfeiffer has been voted Player of the Week at Darmstadt following his outstanding display against Karlsruher.

The German-born Ghanaian scored as Darmstadt defeated Karlsruher 2-1 in the Bundesliga II over the weekend.

The lanky centre-back produced a solid display and was Man of the Match in the victory. It is the third time Pfeiffer is winning Player of the Week this season.

He received 197 of the 348 votes cast to beat teammates Phillip Tietz and Marvin Mehlem for the award.

Pfeiffer switched nationalities in June to represent Ghana at senior level. He is yet to receive his maiden Black Stars invite.