Ghanaian defender Samuel Mensah eyes Europa League spot with Ostersunds at the expense of Galatasaray

Ostersunds FK defender Samuel Laryea Mensah believes only hard work can help them eliminate Turkish giants Galatasaray from the next season's Europa League.

Ostersunds qualified to the second-tier European club cup competition after defeating Norrkoping 4-1 in the Swedish Cup final.

The modest Swedish club have been paired against twenty-time Turkish champions Galatasaray in the second knockout round of next season's Europa League.

And sharing his thought on the match, Mensah insisted that his team must work above their level should they have any chance of progressing ahead of the Turkish club.

“Is going to be a big game against Galatasary and we just have to play as we used to play in any game,” Mensah told Footballmadeinghana.com

“We have to work more harder than we have done, we playing home first on the July 13, so we have to get a win,”

Mensah rejoined Ostersunds at the start of last season after an unsuccessful spell at Orebro SK.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)