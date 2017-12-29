Ghanaian defender Wilson Akakpo completes Al Ittihad Alexandria switch

Egyptian top flight side Al Ittihad Alexandria have completed the signing of Ghanaian defender Wilson Akakpo.

The former Berekum Chelsea defender left with Al Masry, having had issues with the Port Said outfits regarding unpaid wages, with photos circulating of him filing a complaint against the club in the Egypt FA headquarters.

Ittihad are poised to strengthen their side in an attempt to rescue their difficult season as the 25-year-old guardsman becomes their fifth capture.

Ittihad currently lie in 15th place with 14 points, and are hoping that their new signings can shore up a defense that has conceded the fourth most goals in the Egyptian Premier League this season.

Akakpo was born to a Ghanaian father and a Togolese mother.

