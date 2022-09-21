Ghanaian defender Wisdom Niayitey Quaye gets FIFA ban over anti-doping violation

Honduras international of Ghanaian descent Wisdom Niayitey Quaye July has been suspended by FIFA for a period of 18 months due to an anti-doping rule violation.

The 24-year-old player tested positive for clostebol following a qualifying match for the FIFA World Cup which took place on 2 February 2022.

Clostebol is a non-Specified Substance, which is prohibited under category S1 of the 2022 WADA Prohibited List (anabolic agents), and therefore also prohibited under the FIFA Anti-Doping Regulations.

The sanction followed the player’s admission of the violation and the subsequent conclusion of a case resolution agreement between the player, FIFA and WADA.

The sanction is therefore final and binding as the final decision was released on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

As the period of provisional suspension served by Quaye July has been credited against the aforementioned 18 months period of ineligibility, the player is banned until August 1, 2023.

Quaye July made his senior debut for Honduras on January 28, 2022 in a World Cup qualifier against Canada.

He went ahead to feature in two more matches against El Salvador and the United States of America.