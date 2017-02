Ghanaian defender Nana Akwasi Asare flourished in defence for Belgian side Gent as they outgunned English Premier League title contenders Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday evening.

The 30-year-old lasted 80 minutes at the GHELAMCO-Arena as Jeremy Perbet scored a 59th goal to elevate Gent to a vital win.

Asare has been consistent in both domestic and European competitions for Gent.

