Ghanaian duo Agyei, Enoch face each other in Tanzanian Cup final TODAY

Ghanaian duo Enoch Attah Agyei and Daniel Agyei will face each other TODAY as Azam FC and Simba clash in the finals of the 2017 Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar.

The clash will also see the involvement of four other Ghanaians at the Amman stadium in the East African country.

Azam will also parade other Ghanaians including Yahaya Mohammed, Yakubu Mohammed and Samuel Afful.

Ex-Liberty Professionals midfielder James Kotei will also feature for Simba in a final which will be dominated by the West Africans.

Agyei, a former goalkeeper of Medeama and Liberty Professionals, has been the standout performer for Simba in the Cup match this year.

He stood in the pipes for Simba as he virtually carried the Street Boys into the finals after scoring and saving two penalties for the side as they edged rivals Yanga in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

The former Ghana Under-20 custodian is expected to be key for the side ahead of the hugely anticipated Cup final on today (Friday).

Kotei, who won the Man of the Match in Simba's penalty shootout win over Yanga, is expected to provide another solid performance.

Atta Agyei, 18, will again lit the crowd with his sublime performances after scoring for Azam in their 4-0 demolishing of Yanga in the quarter-finals.

The youngster has been a key cog of Cioba Aristica's side since he joined from Medeama.

The Ghanaian contingents are seeking their first silverware since joining their respective clubs in the East African country.

