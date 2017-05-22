Ghanaian duo Agyei, Kotei inch closer to first silverware as Simba battle Mbao in Tanzania FA Cup final

Ghanaian duo Daniel Agyei and James Kotei will win their first major silverware in Tanzania ahead of the Federation Cup final between Simba and Mbao FC on Saturday.

Goalkeeper Daniel Agyei and midfield general James Kotei have been an integral members of the Simba squad since joining.

Simba led the Mainland Premier League race for prolonged periods in the just ended campaign, opening an 8-point lead at one time, but could not wrestle the title from holders Yanga.

But Yanga's title success is being challenged at FIFA with Simba claiming they were handed a raw deal in a protest regarding an unqualified player.

In the midst of the raging controversy, the two Ghanaian players must their agony behind them ahead of the crunch FA Cup final against league debutants Mbao FC.

Simba will go into the final, due at the Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma, as favourites.

Mbao reached their historic Federation Cup final after seeing off holders Young Africans 1-0 in the final match staged at the CCM Kirumba Stadium in Mwanza last month.

They replicated that feat against the Premier League champions on Saturday as they survived a drop in the last day of the campaign. The winner of the Federation Cup, reinstated last season, will represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

