Ghanaian duo Alfred Duncan and Claud Agyapong to work under Cristian Bucchi at Sassuolo

Ghanaian pair Joseph Alfred Duncan and Claud Agyapong will work under new coach Cristian Bucchi at Sassuolo.

The Serie A outfit confirmed the appointment of the former Perugia boss.

Eusebio Di Francesco left the Neroverdi earlier this month to join Roma, meaning there was a vacancy on the bench at Mapei Stadium.

Duncan has been a subject of intense interest from several clubs in Italy including AC Milan, Roma and Inter.

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)