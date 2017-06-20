Facebook Icon Twitter Icon
Ghanaian duo Alfred Duncan and Claud Agyapong to work under Cristian Bucchi at Sassuolo

Published on: 20 June 2017

Ghanaian pair Joseph Alfred Duncan and Claud Agyapong will work under new coach Cristian Bucchi at Sassuolo.

The Serie A outfit confirmed the appointment of the former Perugia boss.

Eusebio Di Francesco left the Neroverdi earlier this month to join Roma, meaning there was a vacancy on the bench at Mapei Stadium.

Duncan has been a subject of intense interest from several clubs in Italy including AC Milan, Roma and Inter.

