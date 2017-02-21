Ghanaian duo Amankwaah, Hudson-Odoi fail to steer Sutton United to shock FA Cup win over Arsenal

Ghanaian duo of Kevin Amankwaah and Bradley Hudson-Odoi were part of the English non-league side Sutton United that were unable to cause a major shock in the FA Cup as they fell 2-0 at home to Arsenal on Monday night.

Amankwaah, who captained the team mainly made up of part-time players, was tough in defence in the FA Cup fifth round game.

However his compatriot Odoi came on as a substitute as they searched for the equaliser in the replay game.

Amankwaah was born in England while Hudson Odoi was born in Accra and is the son of former Hearts of Oak star Bismarck Odoi.

He was once touted as a future star with Ghana when he was called up to the Black Satellites in 2006.

The 34-year-old defender Amankwaah captained the Sutton team against the London giants who avoided an FA Cup giant-killing and spared manager Arsene Wenger further pressure with a hard-fought fifth-round victory over non-league Sutton United at Gander Green Lane.

Wenger made seven changes from the side thrashed 5-1 at Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie - and his players had enough to see off a team 105 places below them on English football's ladder.

Lucas Perez's cross-shot gave Arsenal the lead after 26 minutes and Theo Walcott doubled the advantage from close range 10 minutes after the break with his 100th goal for the club.

Victory set up a home quarter-final with another National League side, Lincoln City, who beat Burnley on Saturday.

Sutton had their moments, particularly when Adam May wasted a first-half chance from keeper David Ospina's poor clearance, and Roarie Deacon's fierce 25-yard drive struck the bar in the second half.

The result may have gone against them but the hosts emerged from this tie, and this FA Cup run, with huge credit.

