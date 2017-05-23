Ghanaian duo Ayeh, Baffo unlikely to play in Braunschweig promotional play-off against Wolfsburg

Ghanaian pair Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Joseph Baffo are unlikely to be involved Eintracht Braunschweig promotional play-off against Wolfsburg.

Wolfsburg will take on their lower-Saxony rivals, who ended the 2. Bundesliga campaign in third place.

The first leg will be held at Wolfsburg’s Volkswagen Arena on Thursday, 25 May with the second leg taking place on Monday, 29 May at the Eintracht Stadion in Braunschweig.

However, the two Ghanaians are unlikely to play a part with both reported to be nursing an injury.

Ayeh, who has been reluctant to renew his contract which expires next month, is battling a knee injury while Baffo is not fit to play in the crunch game.

Eintracht's last stint in the Bundesliga came in 2013/14, when they lost their top-flight status after finishing bottom of the standings.

By Patrick Akoto

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)