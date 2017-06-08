Ghanaian duo Chibsah, Gyamfi play vital roles in Benevento Serie A promotion
Ghanaian duo Rahman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi secures serie A qualification with Benevento after a 1- 0 win over Carpi at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito on Thursday night.
Benevento held a slim advantage going into the second leg after last week's 0-0 away stalemate.
Romanian striker George Puscas secured promotion for the Witches with a 32nd minute strike after latching on to a delightful pass from Lorenzo Venuti.
Marco Baroni's side held on to their slim lead to secure promotion to the top flight league for the first time in their 88-year history.
Chibsah who achieved the same feat with Sassoulo in 2013 featured the entire period of the game whiles Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench.
Reuben Obodai (Reuben Obodai17)