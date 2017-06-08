Ghanaian duo Chibsah, Gyamfi play vital roles in Benevento Serie A promotion

Ghanaian duo Rahman Chibsah and Bright Gyamfi secures serie A qualification with Benevento after a 1- 0 win over Carpi at the Stadio Ciro Vigorito on Thursday night.

Benevento held a slim advantage going into the second leg after last week's 0-0 away stalemate.

Romanian striker George Puscas secured promotion for the Witches with a 32nd minute strike after latching on to a delightful pass from Lorenzo Venuti.

Marco Baroni's side held on to their slim lead to secure promotion to the top flight league for the first time in their 88-year history.

Chibsah who achieved the same feat with Sassoulo in 2013 featured the entire period of the game whiles Bright Gyamfi warmed the bench.

Reuben Obodai (Reuben Obodai17)

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)